Positive Health Update on ’90s Rap Legend Who Was Hospitalized

A beloved rap star recently gave fans a scare with a recent hospital stay, but is now on the mend.

Kurupt, the veteran rapper from Tha Dogg Pound, has been released from the hospital following recent health complications. The 53-year-old, whose real name is Ricardo Emmanuel Brown, is resting at home, according to a recent Instagram post.

On March 2, Kurupt’s wife and manager, Lisa “LeeLee” Brown, posted a cozy picture of herself with the rapper. “Home is where the heart is. Life is not about the rough roads…it’s about the resilience,” she wrote alongside the sweet shot.

Fans of the legendary “C-Walk” rapper took to the comments to wish him continued good health.

“Love to see you happy and healthy,” one rap lover wrote. “Wishing u the best, Young Gotti. Hold ya head up,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, one music aficionado couldn’t help but note Kurupt’s resemblance to another icon…

“Kurupt lookin’ like Ike Turner a lil bit Lol,” they joked.

Fellow Rapper Asked for Support for Kurupt After Recent Health Scare

The news comes after fellow rapper Daz Dillinger asked fans to keep Kurupt in their prayers.“GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE [AND] NOT DIE,” the 52-year-old rap icon wrote in an Instagram post shared back in January. “Want to send a big shout out to my big brother [Kurupt] get well speedy recovery need all FANZ to send kurupt a get well message flood his Instagram tell him how much we love him.”

Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound performs at the Summertime in the LBC festival on July 7, 2018, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

He continued, “rest in peace to my cousin Joe, cool Nate Dogg and others that we lost so I need everybody to hit kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz life is serious shout out to @leelee_calinanita for holding it down, Dogg Pound gangstaZ 4 LIFE GOD 1st.”

Maybe the fan support gave the rapper a boost. Here’s hoping he’s back on his feet and dropping beats on stage in no time!