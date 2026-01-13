’90s Rap Legend Hospitalized With ‘Serious Health Issues’

Kurupt, the beloved rap star from Tha Dogg Pound, was hospitalized recently following serious health complications.

TMZ reports that the 53-year-old rapper, born Ricardo Emmanuel Brown, has been hospitalized for several weeks. While sources have not disclosed the specifics of his medical condition, they indicate that his health is steadily improving as he remains under medical care.

Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound performs at the Summertime in the LBC festival on July 7, 2018, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The news comes after fellow rapper Daz Dillinger asked fans to keep Kurupt in their prayers.“GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE,” the 52-year-old rap icon wrote in an Instagram post shared on Jan. 12. “Want to send a big shout out to my big brother @official_kurupt get well speedy recovery need all FANZ to send kurupt a get well message flood his Instagram tell him how much we love him.”

He added, “rest in peace to my cousin Joe, cool Nate Dogg and others that we lost so I need everybody to hit kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz life is serious shout out to @leelee_calinanita for holding it down, Dogg Pound gangstaZ 4 LIFE GOD 1st.”

Kurupt Gave a Hat Tip to a Current Rap Icon Earlier This Month

Kurupt has not yet publicly responded to Daz’s show of support. However, earlier this month, he shared his hopes for the new year with fans, giving a shoutout to Kendrick Lamar.

“Happy New Year’s to tha West Coast, to all. This how we bring n tha New Year wit Kendrick and family,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Kendrick.

“Get well soon kurupt young gotti,” one fan wrote in the comments section, following Daz Dillinger’s advice.

“We need a Kurupt/Daz & Kendrick/Cozz slap! Og and yg slapper collab! Produced by DJ Battlecat!” they wrote.