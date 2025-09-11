Popular Singer Declares ‘It’s a Stupid Step to Get Married’

Refusing to hold back his true feelings, Nigerian singer Chike Osebuka states he believes getting married is a “stupid step.”

During a recent appearance on the WithChude podcast, the singer gave his honest opinion about marriage. “In my personal opinion, in fact, I think it’s stupid to get married,” the singer said. “That’s my opinion.”

Although he is known for his love-themed songs, Osebuke said he’s more focused on financial stability than he is on finding love.

“For me to be happy, to be honest, I need a lot of money,” he continued. “This is not even canal, I won’t lie to you, I like money, I want money.”

The Singer Also Opens Up About His Music Career

Continuing to chat about his music career, the singer said he went into the industry after graduating from college.

“I would say maybe right after my university, I knew music is what I’ll do for a living,” he recalled. “I won’t say I knew before, to be honest, because I just used to sing and disturb everybody around me.”

However, he pointed out that he struggled financially right at the start of his career and had to take acting jobs to get by.

“It was a rough part,” he recalled. “I even had to start acting for like two years.”

The singer first hit the Nigerian music scene as a contestant on Project Fame West Africa. He was eliminated after reaching the top 10.

Following his Project Fame West Africa appearance, Osebuke appeared on The Voice Nigeria, auditioning with James Arthur’s “Rose.” During his time on the show, the singer performed Mario’s “Let Me Love You,” Dare Art Alade’s “Not the Girl,” The Weeknd’s “Earned It,” and The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

He finished in second place.

Following The Voice Nigeria, signed with Universal Republic and released his debut song “Fancy U” in December 2016. He has since released three albums and has appeared on the soundtrack for Gangs of Lagos.