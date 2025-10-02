Popular Singer Cancels Tour, ‘Going Away for a While’ After Health Woes

A beloved pop singer announced she is stepping away from performing to focus on her health.

Videos by Suggest

British singer-songwriter Lola Young took to Instagram to break the sad news to her 1.8 million followers.

“I’m going away for a while,” Young wrote. “It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know.”

Young also confirmed that ticket holders for her live shows would receive a full refund.

“I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger,” the singer concluded.

According to Variety, the news follows Young’s collapse on stage during her performance at the All Things Go festival in New York last weekend. The singer had also previously canceled a performance in New Jersey for mental health reasons.

Pop singer Lola Young on ‘The Tonight Show’ last week. (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Young had several music festivals and shows scheduled for the coming year. These cancellations include her 17-date North American “Messy” headlining tour, which was set to run from November 1 in Toronto to December 6 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Young gained a loyal following with her hit single “Messy” from her third studio album, *I’m Only F**king Myself.* The song’s music video has amassed an impressive 112 million views on YouTube.

She was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder at 17, a condition that combines symptoms of schizophrenia with a mood disorder such as depression.

Fans and High Profile Friends Rally Behind Singer Lola Young

Meanwhile, the singer’s legion of fans and high-profile friends rushed to the comments section of her announcement to lend their support.

“This is incredible. What an incredible example to set,” comedian Whitney Cummings wrote. “Good for you,” TV personality Chelsea Handler added. “Tons of love to you, Lola, there’s never any real rush, take your time,” singer Tove Lo wrote.

“We love you. This is one of the bravest things to do, and I am so pleased you’re putting yourself first in an industry that advises the opposite! The excitement of seeing you live now gets extended, and we will wait as long as it takes,” one thoughtful fan wrote.

“Whoever made her feel like this, catch me outside,’ another fan quipped.