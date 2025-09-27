Pop Singer Abruptly Cancels Performance Over ‘Sensitive Matter’

A pop singer abruptly canceled her performance at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert on Friday night, citing serious reasons.

British singer Lola Young’s manager, Nick Shymansky, announced the news on her Instagram Story on Friday, shortly before she was set to perform at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Shymansky told fans the 24-year-old had to cancel “due to a sensitive matter.” He then shared a note explaining her mental health struggles. “Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally [sic] days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe.”

“She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career, and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused,” the pop singer’s manager added.

Young gained a fan following with her hit single “Messy” from her third studio album, I’m Only F**king Myself. The YouTube video for the hit single has a remarkable 112 million views to date.

At 17, she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a condition that combines symptoms of schizophrenia with a mood disorder like depression.

Pop Singer Lola Young Recently Opened Up About Her Struggles with Mental Health

In a recent CBS Mornings interview, the pop singer stated she was “the happiest she’s ever been.” However, she also discussed how her past mental health struggles nearly ended her career.

“I went through a lot. I had a difficult, in some ways, a difficult upbringing,” she told the outlet. “I had this kind of urge, this like burning desire to escape in any way, shape, or form I could.”

Pop singer Lola Young performs on stage at Roskilde Festival 2025 on July 05 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

She also spoke about experiencing several years of mental health challenges.

“I was in a really bad place. I didn’t want to be here. Didn’t care about myself. Didn’t care about anything,” she recalled.

Looking ahead, Young said she planned to leave her mark.

“I want to put a stamp on music because all the best, all the people that I love or the best artists that I love have done that,” the pop singer said.