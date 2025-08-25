popular-rapper-arrested-in-texas-on-multiple-charges

A popular rapper has been arrested in Texas for multiple charges just months after his previous arrest.

Videos by Suggest

BigXthaPlug, a Dallas-based rapper whose real name is Xavier Landum, was arrested and booked in the Dallas County Jail on Aug. 21.

According to jail records obtained by Fox4News, the rapper was initially pulled over for not having a front license plate. Things took a turn for the rapper when an officer asked him if he had any weapons in the vehicle.

“Mine is under my armrest,” he told the law enforcement official, per the records.

The police officer discovered two firearms and a small amount of marijuana in the rapper’s trunk. Due to the rapper being in the NCIC gang database, having a firearm in Texas is a misdemeanor for him.

Following his arrest, the musician was charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has since been released from jail.

BigXthaPlug was scheduled to attend a release party for his new album, “I Hope You’re Happy,” the same night as his arrest. The album, released on Aug. 22, features collaborations with Shaboozy, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll.

The album release party that was scheduled for Aug. 22 was canceled.

The Rapper Was Arrested in North Texas in February 2025

The rapper was arrested in North Texas earlier this year for a marijuana possession charge.

TMZ previously reported that BigXthaPlug was pulled over in Arlington, Texas, for driving with expired tags. However, when he approached the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana. He asked the rapper and his relative to step out of the car.

Upon their search of the vehicle, the officer discovered cigarettes with “a green leaf substance” on them. They also found a handgun in the passenger side door.

The officer then found out that the rapper’s relative, identified as Cleodist Landum, had an active felony warrant out for his arrest in Bexar County. He was arrested for the warrant, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.