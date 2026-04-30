Popular Prime Video Show Is Ending

Prime Video has confirmed that its hit adult animated series Hazbin Hotel will conclude with its fifth season. Marking the end of one of the platform’s most distinctive breakout shows.

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The announcement came during a recent industry panel. The streaming service revealed that it has renewed the series for a fifth instalment while designating it as the “unforgettable final chapter.”

The musical comedy, created by Vivienne Medrano, has built a strong global following since its debut on Prime Video in 2024. The story centres on Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, who attempts to rehabilitate demons through a hotel designed to offer redemption rather than punishment.

Prime Video’s decision brings both continuity and closure. The company has already ordered multiple additional seasons beyond the show’s currently released episodes. However, executives and creators have made clear that the fifth season will serve as the definitive ending.

‘Hazbin Hotel’ Creators Excited To Reveal The Final Season

The Creator and Executive Producer, Vivienne Medrano, shared her excitement. “I’m so thankful for how Prime Video has championed our vision at SpindleHorse, and I’m grateful for their partnership and commitment to bringing Hazbin Hotel to its epic conclusion,” she said. “I’m so excited for fans to see how this story ends.”

The series has achieved notable success for Prime Video, becoming one of the platform’s most prominent adult animated titles. Its blend of musical elements, dark comedy and elaborate animation has helped it stand out in an increasingly competitive streaming market.

Execs have not shared any release dates for the fifth season. Earlier renewals, however, indicate that several seasons remain in production, suggesting that the conclusion may still be some years away.

Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios, also said, “From its inception, Hazbin Hotel has pushed the boundaries of adult animation through bold storytelling, vibrant artistry, and unapologetic heart.”

“Vivienne Medrano and her team have built an extraordinary world that has captivated fans around the globe, and we’re thrilled to give the series—and its passionate community—a fitting, unforgettable final chapter.”