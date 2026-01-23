Popular Influencer Found Dead in Forest Following Late Night Call for Help

A beloved influencer was found dead in a forest earlier this week following a violent assault.

Ko Tin Zaw Htwe, a social media star from Myanmar, was found beaten to death in a forest in Thailand’s Mae Sot district on Jan. 20, reports Thai newspaper Thairath.

The 25-year-old built a TikTok following of over 947,000, sharing lifestyle content, dance videos, and posts with his partner.

According to local reports, police stated that an initial examination revealed blunt-force head injuries and dried blood on the victim’s face. A bloodstained wooden stick, believed to be the murder weapon, was found nearby. Police also discovered an alcohol bottle and the victim’s personal belongings, including a shoulder bag, cosmetics, and a bank book, scattered in the area.

Ko Tin Zaw Htwe Last Seen After Responding to Late-Night Call for Help

People close to the influencer reportedly told police that he left his home late on Jan. 18 after receiving a call for help on social media. He never returned.

Police Colonel Rang Dawadung, Superintendent of Mae Sot Police Station, informed Thairath that a suspect had been arrested in connection with Htwe’s death and that the investigation remains ongoing.

Htwe appeared to have last updated his social media on Jan. 19, when he shared a TikTok video of himself lip-syncing to a popular song and showing off a new T-shirt. Following the news of his death, fans shared tributes in the comments section of the post.

“It hurts my heart how quickly a human life is taken away,” one top comment reads. ““May you live a happy and beautiful life in the next life. RIP,” another fan added.