Popular Indie Rock Band Announces ‘Sudden Passing’ of Drummer: RIP to Timothy Very

The rock music world is mourning the loss of another talented musician.

Tim Very, the drummer of popular band Manchester Orchestra, has died. The band announced the passing on Saturday, but did not specify a cause, manner or date of death. The group —consisting of Andy Hull, Robert McDowell and Andy Prince — only noted that Very’s death was “sudden.”

“The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very,” the statement read. “The most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life. We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief. Tim was instantly likable and interacted with everyone he met with kindness and warmth. His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged. His humor and energy were the very foundation that held together the entire MO universe. Strangers quickly became friends and friends became family.

Tim Very of Manchester Orchestra performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 19, 2025 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

“He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do. No words can ever do him justice. Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too.”

The band when on to share that, outside of his career, Very was a devoted dad and “a force of positivity.”

“The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family. You’d be pressed to find a more joyful dad,” the statement continued. “We love you Tim, thank you for loving us. You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days.”

Manchester Orchestra has carved out a place for itself among the regular touring acts in the indie rock genre. The group has released seven albums since 2006, with top tracks tracks such as “The Gold,” “I Know How to Speak,” “The Silence” and “The Sunshine.” Very has been with the band since 2011, first appearing as a session musician on their 2011 effort Simple Math. We went on to join the group full time, appearing on the albums Cope, A Black Mile to the Surface and The Million Masks of God.