Popular Fashion Influencer Dies Days After Posting Strange TikTok

A popular fashion influencer died just days after posting a strange TikTok. Marian Izaguirre has died at the age of 23 in Morelia, Mexico, after being hospitalized, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by Suggest

Fashion Influencer Dies After Going Missing For Five Days And Posting Strange TikTok

This has also come just days after Marian was reported missing. Police discovered her five days later, and now the Michoacán attorney general’s office confirmed her death on September 12, per El Financiero.

“(Marian) was found in a very delicate state of health (…), the condition is critical,” said the governor of Michoacán. She had allegedly left Uruapan due to being a victim of domestic violence.

The social media influencer’s last video posted on TikTok to her four million followers was on August 28. Marian was lip-syncing to a song while wearing clown makeup.

“All the promises of my love will go with you,” she wrote in the caption. “Why are you leaving?”

The Michoacán attorney general’s office confirmed that they found Marian with serious health complications. Although they tried treating her, Marian suffered from brain death last Friday. Marian’s family decided to donate her organs after her death.

Her strange death following her disappearance makes everything more mysterious. Police found her on September 6 after she went missing on September 1. She had reportedly been staying in a hotel in Morelia for several days.

“She was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital,” said the Prosecutor’s Office in a statement. By that point, her health was in serious condition.

Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla revealed at a press conference that their investigation led to signs of Marian possibly being a domestic violence victim. This may have been why she fled to a hotel. Despite enacting protective measures while she was hospitalized, it didn’t stop her brain death days later.

Marian had grown a following around 2020 and 2021 after sharing videos of her following viral trends. She then focused her videos on fashion and comedy, garnering over 138 million likes.