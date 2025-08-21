World Renowned Boxer Deported to Mexico Following Cartel Ties Allegations

A world-renowned boxer has been deported to Mexico after being accused of having ties with Mexican cartels.

According to ESPN, Julio César Chávez Jr. was handed over to Mexican authorities and placed in a prison outside the city of Hermosillo. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the news earlier this week.

“I understand he was deported,” Mexico’s president shared. “I don’t know if it was yesterday or this morning, but we were informed that he was arriving in Mexico.”

The boxer was previously arrested during an ICE raid for overstaying his visa and lying on his green card application. Days before his Jul. 3 arrest, Chávez had a high-profile match against Jake Paul in California.

He previously had a warrant for his arrest in Mexico for alleged arms and drug trafficking, along with having ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Alejandro Gertz Manero, Mexico’s attorney general, stated an investigation into Chávez began in 2019.

Following his arrest, President Sheinbaum said she had hoped the boxer would be deported back to Mexico to face his charges.

The Boxer Had Run-Ins With Law Enforcement in the U.S. Before Being Deported To Mexico

Multiple media outlets reported that Chávez was previously convicted of drunk driving in Los Angeles in 2012 and was sentenced to 13 days in jail.

The boxer was arrested last year on gun charges. Law enforcement revealed at the time that he possessed two AR-style ghost rifles.

He was freed on a $50,000 bond, with the condition that he would go to a residential drug treatment facility. However, the case is still pending.

Meanwhile, Mexican prosecutors have reportedly stated they will move forward with legal proceedings against Chávez on the arms trafficking allegations and cartel ties allegations. They said this is considered one of the highest-profile deportation cases involving a suspected organized crime in recent years.