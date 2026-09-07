Popular DJs’ Concert Ends in 14 Hospitalizations

Fourteen people went to local hospitals after The Chainsmokers performed at Discovery Meadow in San Jose on Friday night.

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Over a dozen people in the audience were reportedly suffering from alcohol or overdose issues.

Per ABC News 7, the San Jose Fire Department began responding to medical calls at about 8:22 p.m., while the electronic music duo performed at the outdoor venue. Emergency crews received reports of multiple people who needed medical attention and quickly expanded their response.

The fire department posted numerous updates as the event occurred.

Fire officials brought additional medical resources to the concert, including an ambulance task force, advanced life-support units and a battalion chief. Fourteen ambulances responded to the scene, and emergency crews transported 14 patients to local hospitals.

Substance Issues At The Chainsmokers Concert Required 14 Ambulances

Authorities said several of the medical emergencies involved suspected alcohol intoxication or drug-related problems. Officials have not said that one specific cause accounted for all 14 hospitalizations, and they have not released detailed information about the patients’ conditions.

The incident prompted a significant emergency response as the concert continued. Fire department personnel also treated some attendees at the scene rather than transporting them to hospitals.

Authorities initially reported that at least 10 people required hospital treatment, but the San Jose Fire Department later confirmed that 14 patients went to hospitals.

The San Jose Police Department also assisted with the response, including traffic control around the event. No arrests related to the mass hospitalizations have been reported.

The response lasted just over 2 hours, with “All SJFD resources returned to service at approximately 10:34 p.m.”

Officials have not publicly reported any deaths connected to the concert. They also have not provided further details about the identities or conditions of the hospitalized attendees.

Authorities have not indicated that the concert itself caused the medical problems, and the available reports do not establish a single explanation for the hospitalizations.

The Chainsmokers have not publicly addressed the hospitalizations in the reports examined for this article.