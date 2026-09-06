Wrestling World in Shock After AEW Favorite Dies Following Collapse: ‘The Butcher’ Andy Williams Was 48

The professional wrestling world is learning of the sad passing of The Butcher.

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The Butcher (real name is Andy Williams) was a mainstay performer for All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2025, often appearing with tag team partner The Blade (Jesse Guilmette) and manager The Bunny (Laura Dennis, a.k.a. “Allie”).

The Butcher (Andy Williams) performs on a 2019 episode of ‘AEW Dynamite’ (Credit: AEW)

Williams, age 48, died on Saturday night after a match in Millvale, Pennsylvania, alongside The Blade for Enjoy Wrestling’s FIVE YEARS, an anniversary show for the independent promotion. He suffered a sudden collapse, with on-site medical professionals immediately attempting CPR, according to the promotion.

The Butcher was soon taken away via ambulance but was soon pronounced dead, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office in Pennsylvania (per TMZ).

Tributes immediately began pouring in for Williams, who was also known in the metal world as the guitarist for the band Every Time I Die.

Matt Hardy (TNA wrestler, alum of AEW and WWE): “Saddened & shocked to hear about the passing of Andy Williams. Andy was a joy to work with – He was a kind, funny & deep individual who was an extremely talented musician & wrestler. My thoughts & prayers go out to all of Andy’s family, friends & fans. RIP brother.”

“Saddened & shocked to hear about the passing of Andy Williams. Andy was a joy to work with – He was a kind, funny & deep individual who was an extremely talented musician & wrestler. My thoughts & prayers go out to all of Andy’s family, friends & fans. RIP brother.” Paige/Saraya (WWE Superstar, AEW alum): “RIP Andy Williams, awful news to see this morning … one of the best human beings.. Feel so lucky to have known you. Rest in power my friend.”

“RIP Andy Williams, awful news to see this morning … one of the best human beings.. Feel so lucky to have known you. Rest in power my friend.” William Regal (WWE exec, AEW alum): “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Andy Williams. I enjoyed the time we spent together talking music and old wrestling. A lovely man. Rest well.”

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Andy Williams. I enjoyed the time we spent together talking music and old wrestling. A lovely man. Rest well.” Sammy Guevara (AEW wrestler, husband of Tay Melo): “For a man his size, with all the tattoos, you’d assume he’d be this monster. But in reality, Andy Williams was always such a kind person to Tay and me anytime we saw him. Very sad day. RIP brother.”

“For a man his size, with all the tattoos, you’d assume he’d be this monster. But in reality, Andy Williams was always such a kind person to Tay and me anytime we saw him. Very sad day. RIP brother.” QT Marshall (AEW wrestler): “Very sad to hear about the passing of ‘The Butcher’ Andy Williams. Some of my favorite memories in wrestling were with him. More importantly, he was an amazing guy and genuinely one of the nicest people you could ever meet! Rest easy, Andy!”

“Very sad to hear about the passing of ‘The Butcher’ Andy Williams. Some of my favorite memories in wrestling were with him. More importantly, he was an amazing guy and genuinely one of the nicest people you could ever meet! Rest easy, Andy!” Josh Alexander (AEW wrestler): “Andy Williams was a musician and wrestler. He was one of the best people I ever met. Everytime we spoke I left the conversation better for it. I’ll remember Andy for what he was. A dude with an enormous heart that could always put a smile on my face.Rest in Peace brother.”

“Andy Williams was a musician and wrestler. He was one of the best people I ever met. Everytime we spoke I left the conversation better for it. I’ll remember Andy for what he was. A dude with an enormous heart that could always put a smile on my face.Rest in Peace brother.” Matt Cardona (WWE Superstar, Major Wrestling Figure Podcast host): “RIP Andy Williams. I wasn’t lucky enough to know him well, but he was always super cool to me when we saw each other. I was mad at him when he shaved his head because his Butcher figure had long hair and became inaccurate.”

“RIP Andy Williams. I wasn’t lucky enough to know him well, but he was always super cool to me when we saw each other. I was mad at him when he shaved his head because his Butcher figure had long hair and became inaccurate.” Matthew Rehwoldt (TNA commentator, WWE alum): “Absolutely awful to hear about Andy Williams. Awful news about someone who is respected and well liked by so many. My thoughts and condolences to his friends and family.”

Steve Kaye of Paragon Talent Group also issued a reaction to Williams’ death, writing: “I’m broken this morning. We’ve repped Andy for about a year and a half and Andy and I spent hours upon hours on the phone in that time, talking life outside and after the ring. He had wonderful ideas and business plans, and he consistently impressed me with his creativity.

“He became a very good friend in the time we’ve worked together. Every phone call ended with him reminding me to take care of myself and give myself some grace. So today, I pray that Andy receives that same grace as he crosses to the next stage. Life is seldom fair, and losing one of the good ones will never cease being the worst feelings in the world . I’ll miss you a ton, Andy. I will miss our marathon phone calls and I promise, that I won’t let your ideas fall by the wayside, and your memory will always be a blessing.”