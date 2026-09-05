Burning Man Festival Goer Dies After ‘Medical Emergency’

A Burning Man Festival attendee has died following a medical emergency at the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, event.

Videos by Suggest

“It is with heavy hearts that Burning Man Project confirms a Black Rock City participant in his mid-50s experienced a medical emergency,” event organizers explained in a statement about the festival goer’s Sept. 3 death.

Organizers added that the man “immediately received lifesaving measures and was transported to the onsite center for emergency care, where he was pronounced deceased.”

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, and those affected by this loss,” Burning Man added. “The safety and well-being of our community and staff remain our highest priority.”

Vantor satellite image shows the center of the Burning Man festival site in Black Rock City with its distinctive circular layout and numerous temporary structures. (Image via satellite (c) 2026 Vantor)

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Pershing County medical examiner is still determining the festival-goer’s cause of death.

The festival-goer’s death follows that of a 37-year-old man found dead from stab wounds at last year’s event. Per KTLA, the victim was later identified as Vadim Kruglov, a Russian-born man who was living in Washington. His killer remains at large.

On Aug. 30, the Burning Man Festival kicked off its 40th year with its current offering, which runs through Sept. 7. The event draws up to 80,000 attendees.