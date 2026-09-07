Acclaimed Fantasy Author Dies From ‘Complications of Dysphasia and Dementia’

John Crowley, the acclaimed American fantasy author whose work blended mythology, history and literary fiction, has died from complications of dysphasia and dementia. He was 81.

Videos by Suggest

Crowley’s death, reported by The New York Times, marks the loss of a distinctive voice in modern fantasy. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he built a reputation for ambitious, literary novels that challenged conventional boundaries between fantasy and mainstream fiction.

Per The Times, his wife, Laurie Block, said he died from complications with dysphasia and dementia.

Author Behind ‘Little, Big’ Passed Away

His best-known work includes Little, Big, a sprawling family saga that combines the everyday world with a hidden realm inhabited by fairies. The novel, first published in 1981, became Crowley’s signature work and earned a lasting place among the most respected American fantasy novels.

Crowley also wrote the Aegypt sequence, which explored alternative histories, Renaissance magic and the relationship between belief and reality. The series began with Aegypt in 1987 and continued through Love & Sleep, Dæmonomania and Endless Things.

Crowley drew on mythology, religion, history, and philosophy while maintaining a strong interest in the emotional lives of his characters.

Beyond his novels, Crowley wrote short stories, essays, and other works. His writing attracted both literary readers and fantasy enthusiasts, and other writers and critics frequently praised his ability to bring intellectual ambition to speculative fiction.

Crowley also worked as a screenwriter and taught writing.

In later life, Crowley faced dysphasia and dementia. Dysphasia can affect a person’s ability to communicate through speech or language, while dementia can impair memory, thinking, and other cognitive abilities.

Crowley leaves behind a body of work that helped demonstrate the literary possibilities of fantasy. Little, Big in particular remains his defining achievement and continues to attract readers decades after its publication.

His death closes the career of an author who consistently treated fantasy not simply as escapism, but as a way to explore memory, belief, family, history and the nature of reality.

He is survived by his wife, children, and his sister.