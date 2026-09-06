Amazon Prime Plane Crash-Lands After Overshooting Runway

Details are still scarce, but a terrifying aviation incident is unfolding in Miami.

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Officials say a Boeing 767-300 airplane, which features Amazon Prime branding, “overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles” at Miami International Airport (MIA). Footage circulating around social media shows massive amounts of smoke surrounding the aircraft in question.

WATCH: Moments after a Prime Air Boeing 767 overshot the runway at Miami International Airport and crossed a road pic.twitter.com/kyCeeOpHdp — BNO News (@BNONews) September 6, 2026

“Over 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on scene of an incident involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles near Miami International Airport,” a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue statement, posted at 3:25 p.m. ET, read. “Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing. Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients.”

21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The FAA will investigate. Contact the… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 6, 2026

The plane was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, per the FAA, which is investigating the incident. MIA has issued a full-ground stop due to the crash.

“All MIA runways and taxiways are currently closed, and a full ground stop is in effect,” the airport statement read. “Passengers with flights scheduled today should check directly with their airline for flight status updates before heading to the airport.”

It’s unclear how many people are injured as a result of the incident.