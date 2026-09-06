Son Confirms Death of Classic Wrestling Legend: Watch These 3 ‘Superstar’ Bill Dundee Moments

With the sad announcement that “Superstar” Bill Dundee died on Sunday morning, fans are now looking back at some vintage moments featuring the legendary wrestling.

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Dundee was a mainstay in the Mid South, mainly working in the Memphis territory. You can’t tell the story of professional wrestling in the South without including the Superstar.

The 83-year-old performer died in the early morning hours of Sunday, , Jamie. A cause of death was not disclosed.

In the wake of his passing, fans are diving into the Superstar’s legendary career, including many classic moments from Memphis, as well as his appearances for national promotions.

“Superstar” Bill Dundee Jumps Jerry “The King” Lawler on TV in Memphis

One of he most-watched YouTube moment involving “Superstar” Bill Dundee sees him brawling with his longtime rival, Jerry “The King” Lawler.” In this vintage clip from an old televised wrestling broadcast in Memphis, Dundee and Lawler are aligned as a tag team. Tempers soon flared with a rival team, The Fabulous Ones. However, Dundee turns on Lawler and they begin to brawl around the TV studio.

“Superstar” Bill Dundee and Jerry “The King” Lawler Bully Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is now one of the most revered figures in pro wrestling. However, before he was a WWE Hall of Famer, he was trying to make his mark in the territories.

Here's Bill Dundee & Jerry Lawler having some fun with a young Paul Heyman in Memphis.



RIP Superstar pic.twitter.com/0SobdgwbFL — Rasslin' Rabbithole (@_clipperdave_) September 6, 2026

In this throwback clip, Dundee gives a young Heyman a hard time. Then, with an assist from The King, they embarrass him by stripping him down to his underwear on live TV.

Bill Dundee Battles Steve Austin (Before He Was “Stone Cold”)

The Superstar once tangled with one of wrestling’s biggest icons: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. However, it was a bit before Austin was a household name. This classic USWA match saw Dundee grapple with “Stunning” Steve Austin.