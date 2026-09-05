McDonald’s Monopoly US Future in Question as Company Axes Promotion in UK

Burger behemoth McDonald’s has taken its long-running Monopoly game off the grill in the UK… could the same thing happen stateside?

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Indeed, the promotion, which has been a fall staple for UK fast food lovers for over two decades, is no more, The Tab reports. For the uncultured, McDonald’s Monopoly involves various offerings from the restaurant sporting Monopoly board game-style stickers on them. Customers peel off the stickers, hoping to reveal prizes, free food, or major cash.

According to The Tab, McDonald’s first launched the promo in the UK back in 2005 and normally kicks it off in September, running into October.

However, UK burger aficionados hoping to score some sweet Monopoly prizes are out of luck.

“We know how much our customers love our promotions, from the brand-new launch of CARDS in March to our first-ever XBOX partnership as part of the Side Missions launch,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told The Tab. “We’re always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our customers, and while Monopoly won’t feature in 2026, we’ll continue listening closely to what they enjoy most as we shape future promotions.”

A sign for the then-new Monopoly game is seen outside a McDonald’s restaurant back in October 2005, in Niles, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

The outlet went on to speculate that the fast food juggernaut believes “McDonald’s Monopoly has run its course” in the UK.

Will McDonald’s Monopoly Return to the US After It Was Axed in the UK?

Meanwhile, a beleaguered United States turns its lonely eyes to the McDonald’s corporate overlords. Will our great nation be able to celebrate its 250th year in style this fall by playing McDonald’s Monopoly?

So far, it’s unclear if McDonald’s plans to fulfill the dreams of its customers stateside this year after denying hope to the UK. Indeed, by this time in 2025, McDonald’s had already announced with great fanfare that McDonald’s Monopoly had returned for yet another season.

Yet the McDonald’s corporation, led by infamous small burger biter and CEO Chris Kempczinski, has remained silent on the issue.

Will they surprise the great red, white, and blue with a surprise Hail Mary McDonald’s Monopoly offering? Or will the nation’s hopes die at the drive-thru?

All we can do is take our vitamins and say our prayers, hoping for a future in which peeling stickers off of fast food containers can offer us just a fleeting moment of joy as the cosmic ballet of life continues.