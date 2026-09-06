‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Icon Barbara Eden Addresses Health Scare

Barbara Eden is speaking out amidst fan concern.

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The I Dream of Jeannie legend was set to appear at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival over the weekend. However, she was unexpectedly pulled from the lineup. disclosed that the sitcom icon was dealing with a “a sudden illness” and could no longer appear.

I Dream of Jeannie fans were instantly scared for the 95-year-old actress’ well-being. Eden has to issue a public statement in response to the concerns.

The star clarified that she was merely dealing with unexpected “side effects” from an undisclosed medication. She was advised not to travel as medical professionals sort out her prescriptions.

“It’s okay everyone! I’m okay!” Eden wrote. “Oh, my goodness there has been a bit of miscommunication. I’m not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects. Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out.”

She believes this health issue is just “just a speedbump” and hopes to resume public appearances soon.

“What awful timing for this to happen!” Eden wrote. “My deepest appreciation to everyone for the concern. This is just a speedbump! I expect to be out and about as soon as I’m given the go-ahead! Again, my love and thanks to everyone for all the concern.”

Best wishes to Eden as she recovers!