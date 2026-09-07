Meghan Markle Was Poised for Big Acting Comeback — But New Report Claims the Plans Are Off

Meghan Markle’s reported plans to return to acting have hit a major setback after journalist Tina Brown claimed that Netflix withdrew her reported casting in the third season of The Gentlemen.

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PEOPLE reported that Markle had entered talks to appear in the Guy Ritchie-created Netflix drama. The publication described the discussions as being in very early stages and reported that the role remained under development. The outlet also reported that the potential part could become Markle’s most significant acting project since she left Suits.

A day later, Tina Brown reported that the proposed casting had been withdrawn. In a short update with “more to come,” she wrote, “I learned this morning that the casting of Meghan Markle in season 3 of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen has been withdrawn. The backlash in the UK was so intense, it became untenable to go forward. This does not bode well for Meghan’s acting comeback in the UK.”

Her report did not provide a public statement from Netflix or Markle’s representatives confirming the decision.

Megan Markle’s Role In ‘The Gentlemen’ Up In The Air

The differing reports underscore the uncertainty surrounding Markle’s reported involvement. PEOPLE initially said the negotiations had not reached a final stage and that producers had not determined how many episodes Markle might appear in. That account left open the possibility that the project could change before production.

The Gentlemen stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario and follows an aristocratic family drawn into a criminal empire. Netflix released the second season on September 3, while the company renewed the series for a third season.

Markle left Suits after filming her final episodes in 2017 and married Prince Harry in 2018. She previously said in a 2022 interview that she had moved on from acting. She later made a cameo as herself in the upcoming film Close Personal Friends.

Markle has maintained a significant professional relationship with Netflix. She and Harry signed a production deal with the streaming service in 2020.