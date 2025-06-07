Popular Country Group Backs out of CMA Fest Due to ‘Personal Family Matters’

A popular country music trio had to cancel their CMA Fest appearances, including a scheduled fan meet and greet.

On Thursday, Chapel Hart shared on social media that they will not be performing at this year’s event due to a “personal family matter.”

They were initially set to perform on Saturday, June 7, with plans that included a featured show for Opry at the Ryman and a fan meet and greet event.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we will not be attending this year’s CMA Fest,” their statement began. “This decision was not made lightly, but due to personal family matters that require our attention and presence at this time, we must step away and take a brief pause.”

Chapel Hart didn’t provide details about the situation that required their attention. However, they thanked fans and the Country Music Association for their understanding.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Country Music Association, the CMA Fest team, and most of all, our fans, for your unwavering love, support, and patience,” the statement added. “Your kindness means more to us than words can express. We look forward to returning to the stage when the time is right and reconnecting with all of you very soon.”

Chapel Hart Were Clearly Looking Forward to CMA Fest

Just last week, the trio was clearly stoked to perform at the long-running Nashville event.

“#FlashbackFriday to @cma Fest a couple years ago,” the group wrote alongside snaps from a previous appearance at the event. “Just another reminder of how much fun we have doing what we love,” they added.

“The fans, the energy, the best kind of chaos — it always hits different in Nashville. And this year? We’re coming with that same energy. We’re so excited to see y’all there!”

The trio, consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart alongside their cousin Trea Swindle, gained widespread recognition after making their debut on America’s Got Talent in 2022.

Judge Simon Cowell awarded them the Golden Buzzer on AGT after they performed their original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene.”

Of course, the song was written as a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”

They ultimately secured fifth place in the competition that season.