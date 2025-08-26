Popular Comic Busted on Drug Charges (Again)

A veteran comic has been arrested once again in Burbank, California, this time on allegations of drug possession.

Paul Rodriguez is a comedian and actor known for his roles in Rat Race (2001), Blood Work (2002), and A Million Little Things (2021-2023).

According to the Los Angeles outlet KABC, Rodriguez was arrested on August 12 in downtown Los Angeles while leaving a restaurant with a woman. A witness reported to police that they seemed to be under the influence.

Paul Rodriguez performing in 2011. (Photo by Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock)

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered Rodriguez, 70, and the woman inside a car parked in a parking structure. Upon investigation, they reportedly found drugs in the woman’s purse and suspected fentanyl in the comic’s vehicle.

They were both taken into custody.

Rodriguez was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on September 5.

This is the Veteran Comic’s Second Run-In with the Law Over Drugs

Meanwhile, this is the second time this year the veteran comic has been arrested in Burbank on drug possession charges. His previous arrest occurred in March.

“On March 28, 2025, at about 7:30 p.m., Burbank Police Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for vehicle code violations Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in,” officials explained in a statement at the time. “During the investigation, narcotics were located. Mr. Rodriguez was arrested and booked at the Burbank Police Jail for possession of narcotics.”

However, Bobby Samini, Rodriguez’s attorney, firmly refuted the allegations.

“The charges against Paul Rodriguez are false and lack foundation,” Samini insisted in a statement at the time. “Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by the Burbank Police Department last night. He fully cooperated with law enforcement at all times,” Samini explained.

“Law enforcement asserted that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance,” the attorney added. “Mr. Rodriguez did not have any controlled substance in his possession, nor was he under the influence of any controlled substance. Mr. Rodriguez’s arrest and treatment constituted a violation of his civil rights. We look forward to establishing Mr. Rodriguez’s innocence in a court of law.”

The beloved comic has also faced major challenges in recent years. Last November, he mourned the loss of his close friend Donald Serrato, who passed away from natural causes at Paul’s Los Angeles home. In 2021, Rodriguez also had quadruple bypass surgery.