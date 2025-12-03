Popular Band’s Equipment Truck Hit ‘Patch of Ice, Lost Control, and Flipped on the Highway’

A popular metal band faced a major setback over the weekend when their equipment truck flipped and was completely totaled after a show.

Denton, Texas metalcore outfit Memphis May Fire are tearing it up on their headlining tour with Rain City Drive, Nevertel, and If Not For Me. But after their November 29 Detroit, Michigan show, the tour hit a sour note and ran into a major snag.

The band’s production truck, transporting their equipment, was involved in a serious accident on the way to Chicago for the November 30 show.

“Yesterday started with a phone call we never want to get,” the band’s frontman, Matty Mullins, wrote alongside a graphic photo of the aftermath of the wreck on Monday. “The truck carrying all of our equipment hit a patch of ice, lost control, and flipped on the highway.”

“The driver had to be cut out of the vehicle by first responders, but we’re incredibly grateful to be able to say he is safe and relatively unharmed. His safety was our number one priority,” Mullins added.

The “Misery” singer explained that most of our production equipment was destroyed, but “our crew showed up in the most unbelievable way.” They “salvaged what they could” and ensured the essential gear made it to Chicago so “last night’s show could still happen,” he added. “We can’t express how thankful we are for them.”

The vocalist added that the tour will continue sans the equipment.

Matty Mullins Thanks Fans After Band’s Equipment Truck ‘Flipped on the Highway’

“To our fans: thank you for being the heart and soul of this tour,” the “Miles Away” singer continued. “Your energy, your voices, your passion, THAT is what makes every night unforgettable. Whether we’re standing in front of a full production or none at all. We’re going to give you everything we’ve got.

“We love you all,” Mullins concluded.

Matty Mullins and Cory Elder of Memphis May Fire perform onstage in 2015 (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“I’m so happy everyone is alive and well. I’m so sorry this happened to you guys,” one fan offered in the comments section. “Gear is replaceable. We love you guys! Production is just fluff – You guys on stage is the real show. Shout out to your crew! You guys have great shows, be great and stay safe,” a second fan wrote.

The band’s tour continues tonight in Boulder, Colorado, with stops in cities across the country. Upcoming shows include Boise, Idaho, on December 5, Missoula, Montana, on December 6, and Spokane, Washington, on December 7. They’ll then head to San Luis Obispo, California, on December 9, Riverside on December 10, and Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 11. The tour stops in Tucson, Arizona, on December 12, Oklahoma City on December 14, and Kansas City, Missouri, on December 15. Finally, it wraps up in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at Ozark Music Hall on December 16.