Popular ’90s Singer-Songwriter Reveals Engagement to Author

A beloved singer-songwriter is getting sensitive and tying the knot to her author partner.

Canadian singer Jann Arden, best known for her ’90s hit “Insensitive,” recently announced her engagement to Icelandic author Thordis Elva on Instagram.

The couple announced the news with a photo dump on a bed, practically mirroring each other with matching bleached blonde short hair and dark, lined eyebrows. The freshly engaged pair also wore matching black shirts. One read “Jann Arden’s Wife” and the other “Thordis Elva’s Wife,” with each lady wearing the appropriate one, of course.

In the snaps, the ladies were all smiles, stealing kisses and flashing their engagement bling, which featured simple gold bands.

“She said yes,” Elva captioned the Dec. 31 post.

Fans of the music legend and author flooded the comments section to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.

“Oh my god, lesbe honest, this is the news we needed headed into 2026,” Canadian politician Janis Irwin cheekily wrote. “You’re closing 2025 with all the love there is out there!! To an amazing 2026 and beyond!! Adore this so much,” Canadian investor, entrepreneur, and TV personality Arlene Dickinson added.

“I don’t think I have ever been happier about news from people I don’t really know at all. My wife and I were dancing around the kitchen with happiness for you, Jann!!!” a top fan comment read.

The Couple Made It Instagram Official Last July

Arden, 63, and Elva, 46, first went public with their relationship last July. Arden shared a photo on Instagram of Elva hugging and kissing her on the cheek, which was captured during a recording of The Jann Arden Podcast with Women In Media host Sarah Burke.

Elva also shared the same screenshot from the podcast. “POV: When you get asked “so what’s your favorite thing about Canada” and you decide to demonstrate,” she wrote then.

Under Elva’s post, Arden commented, “how lucky am I?” with several heart emojis.

Elva is an Icelandic author and gender equality activist. In 2017, she co-wrote the book South of Forgiveness: A True Story of Rape and Responsibility with Tom Stranger, the man who sexually assaulted her when she was 16. The book chronicles her journey to forgiveness after meeting with Stranger years later in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meanwhile, Arden has received numerous honors, including eight Juno Awards, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2021. She also has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and is a recipient of the Order of Canada.

Arden has branched out from music, working as a novelist, podcast host, and starring in the CTV sitcom Jann. In 2025, she released her 16th studio album, Mixtape, which features covers of 1990s pop songs.