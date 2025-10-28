Popular ’80s Band Facing ‘Serious Illness,’ Cancels Concerts

Beloved rockabilly band The Stray Cats were forced to cancel the opening night of their 2025 tour on Saturday.

The band posted on Instagram that their October 25 show in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, was canceled because singer-guitarist Brian Setzer was “unable to perform due to serious illness.”

“I’m heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel tonight’s show at Soaring Eagle in Mt Pleasant, MI. I know this affects so many people, and I am devastated to have to deliver this news,” the message read.

“I’ve been trying to do everything I can to go on and do with this show, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted,” the band’s frontman added.

The band announced that refunds are available at the original points of purchase.

The next show, scheduled for October 26 in Rockford, Illinois, was also canceled.

Fans and Colleagues Rally Behind Brian Setzer After His Band Cancels Concerts

Meanwhile, Brian Setzer received well-wishes from fans and fellow musicians in the comments section.

“We’ll be here. Take care of yourself,” one fan insisted. “Health > shows. You’re the man,” a second fan wrote.

“Sending so much love to you,” wrote ’90s band Garbage. “Please, take care and don’t push yourself too hard,” added Japanese guitarist Tomoyasu Hotei. “Put the future of you and your bandmates first, and give your heart and body the rest they need. We’ll always be on your side, and waiting is never a burden for us. I just hope you can be free from any pain and suffering, even a little.”

Brian Setzer of The Stray Cats performs on stage at O2 Academy Birmingham on June 23, 2019, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Steve Thorne/Redferns)

In February, Setzer announced he had an autoimmune disease that prevented him from playing guitar.

He received treatment at the Mayo Clinic and shared in posts in March and April that he was recovering well. In August, the Stray Cats announced a fall tour featuring Setzer alongside bandmates bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom.

It’s unclear if Setzer’s recent health issue is related to his autoimmune disease or if the band will play the remaining dates on their scheduled tour.