Pope Francis, 88, Injured in Dangerous Fall

Pope Francis is currently recovering after the Vatican said he fell on Thursday, Jan. 16, resulting in an injured arm.

A Vatican spokesperson confirmed to AP News that the fall had occurred at the Vatican’s Santa Marta hotel.

The spokesperson further shared that the religious leader had not broken his right arm. However, his physician put him in a sling as a precaution.

During one of his meetings following the tumble, the Pope was forced to shake hands with the head of the UN Fund for Agricultural Development, Alvaro Lario, using his left arm.

“This morning, due to a fall at the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis suffered a contusion to his right forearm, without fracture. The arm was immobilized as a precautionary measure,” the Vatican’s statement reads.

The latest injury comes a little over a month after Pope Francis fell and hit his chin on a nightstand. He was left with a badly bruised chin.

Despite the latest health issues, Pope Francis is not planning to resign from his position anytime soon. His predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, broke the 600-year tradition by resigning from the papacy in 2013 due to health issues. The former leader passed away in 2022.

Pope Francis Recently Received the Presidential Medal of Freedom With Distinction from President Joe Biden

Pope Francis’ latest health struggle came just days after he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction from the outcoming U.S. President Joe Biden.

In a statement from the White House, the Pope was commended for his commitment to serving the poor, advocating for peace, and protecting the planet.

“A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children’s questions about God,” the statement read, per NPR. “A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths. The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before.”

“Above all, he is the People’s Pope — a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world,” the statement added.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit the Vatican last week, but he canceled the trip due to the Los Angeles wildfire crisis.

White House officials revealed that President Biden and the Pope spoke over the phone. They discussed efforts to “advance peace around the world, including Pope Francis’ work to alleviate suffering for vulnerable communities.”

Biden is the second Catholic president in U.S. history.