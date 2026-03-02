McDonald’s CEO Gets Grilled Over New Burger Taste Test Video

McDonald’s CEO seemed to bite off more than he could chew, sparking a social media frenzy after viral footage showed him struggling to tackle the chain’s new burger.

The video, posted back in February, shows McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski trying to stomach the new “Big Arch” burger ahead of its US release on March 3.

“I love this product, it is so good. I’m going to do a tasting right now, but I’m going to eat this for my lunch, just so you know,” Kempczinski, sporting a vanilla sweater over a fetching blue collared shirt, said through a weary smile.

The “big burger” sports “two quarter-pound patties, a delicious Big Arch sauce, and of course, some lettuce, along with crispy onions and pickles,” a pasty, almost queasy-looking Kempczinski meekly added.

The CEO then seemed to ponder how to even approach the behemoth, grasping it in his delicate, almost dainty hands. “I didn’t even know how to attack it,” he admitted, cautiously lifting the burger toward his lips as if it might bite back.

“Mmm, that is so good, that’s a big bite for a Big Arch,” Kempczinski declared after taking the most petite bite humanly possible.

The CEO then presented the burger to the camera, as if offering it up as a sacrifice.

McDonald’s Fans Rip CEO for Petite Bite of New Burger Offering

Of course, burger lovers on Instagram took to the comments to mercilessly drag Kempczinski for appearing to take a bite out of the burger at gunpoint.

“He def don’t eat McDonald’s,” one onlooker wrote, adding a laughing emoji. “That was the smallest first bite I’ve ever seen,” a second fast food lover quipped. “This dude never eats McDonald’s. Dude looked like he took a bite of a hamburger for the first time and looked horrified,” yet another onlooker agreed.

“What’s the opposite of genuine and authentic?” a fourth internet denizen joked.

Fast food fans also couldn’t resist poking fun at Kempczinski’s awkward corporate lingo as he tried to tackle the towering burger.

“It scares me when you call food ‘product,” one top comment read. “What a delicious product, my fellow humans!” another McDonald’s lover wrote.

For those brave enough to actually take on the new Big Arch Burger, be warned: according to the fast-food giant’s website, it packs a gut-busting 1,020 calories (not including fries and a drink…).