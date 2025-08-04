beloved-pop-star-hospitalized-in-wake-of-breast-cancer-surgery

Beloved pop star Jessie J has been hospitalized weeks after undergoing her mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery.

The singer-songwriter shared in her Instagram Stories that she was hospitalized after experiencing symptoms of a possible blood clot in her lungs.

“Six weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after surgery,” the pop star said about her latest hospitalization, per TMZ. She also shared a photo of a tube in her arm.

She pointed out that the hospital visit was “not expected or planned.”

While it wasn’t a blood clot, Jessie J’s doctors confirmed that there was an infection and fluid in her lungs. The exact cause wasn’t revealed.

She was discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. “The physical recovery is far from easy,” the singer wrote. “And mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me.”

Jessie J noted that the illness has impacted her ability to care for her toddler and caused some delays in her music career.

The Pop Star Was Previously Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

The “Price Tag” songstress had the procedures done after revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I’m a sharer,” Jessie J said about the cancer diagnosis. “I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.”

She further shared at the time, “I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

The pop star also spoke about why she felt it was necessary to share her diagnosis publicly.

“One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough,” she pointed out. “I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories.”