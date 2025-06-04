jessie-j-reveals-cancer-diagnosis

Pop star Jessie J announced to her fans earlier this week that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Videos by Suggest

The “Domino” hitmaker opened up about her health update in a video that she posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I’m a sharer,” Jessie J said about the cancer diagnosis. “I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.”

“I’m highlighting the word early,” she continued. “cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

Jessie J further spoke about why she wanted to share her cancer diagnosis publicly. “One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough,” she explained. “I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories.”

The singer then said that the cancer diagnosis is making her get a “dramatic” procedure done on her chest. “I am going to disappear for a bit after Sumemertime Ball to have my surgery,” she said. “And I will come back with massive t–s and more music.”

Capital’s Summertime Ball is set to take place on June 15.

She also captioned the post with, “No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my b— life’?” she asked. “All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the way I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… your girl needs a huge.”

“Also not getting massive t–ts. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking,” she added.

Besides Cancer, Jessie J Has Endured Other Health Obstacles Through the Years

Although her cancer diagnosis was just revealed, Jessie J has opened up about her other health woes over the years.

The singer has been open about her struggles with panic attacks, as well as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In 2020, she revealed she was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease. The disease is located in the inner ear, which can cause noticeable symptoms, including vertigo, tinnitus, and hearing loss.

In 2021, Jessie J spoke out about her approach to the disease. “6 months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck/throat,” she explained in an Instagram post. “Some days are so much better than others.”

She then pointed out, “95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on.”

Jessie J further pointed out why she was so open about her battle with the disease. “I guess I’m sharing this because people are always saying to me ‘how do you stay so positive all the time’ and truth is I don’t,” she noted. “I definitely don’t unpack and live in how I felt yesterday. But I don’t take pride in always pretending I’m ok. It’s not healthy.”

She ended the post with a message to those going through the same illness. “I feel you. I see you. We will get through this.”