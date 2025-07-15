Pop Singer-Songwriter Hits Back Hard at Fan Who Criticized Her Appearance: ‘Don’t Give a F— if You Live or Die’

Australian singer Amy Shark made waves recently, shutting down a social media troll with a brutally honest clapback.

Videos by Suggest

The 39-year-old songwriter, real name Amy Louise Billings, recently posted a TikTok video of herself performing one of her earlier songs from her bedroom. In the comments section, a man identified as ‘Rupert’ criticized the singer’s signature bun hairstyle, saying, “Oh the bun is back ffs, get rid of it.”

The Australian Idol judge wasted no time serving up a brutal comeback that probably left poor Rupert singing the blues.

‘I’ll have you know that I’m just relaxing at home and my hair is up, so it doesn’t go in my food. I also don’t give a f— if you live or die… so there’s that,’ Shark, flexing her wordsmith skills, wrote.

Amy Shark performs at Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne in December 2024, as part of the Live At The Chapel 25th Anniversary Series. (Photo by Brittany Long/WireImage)

Many fans were swift to applaud the “Mess Her Up” singer’s not-so-composed response to the troll.

“GET IT GIRL YOU NEVER GET RID OF YOUR BUN,” one fan exclaimed in the comments. “Love brutal Amy,” a second fan added. “Someone call 000, Rupert needs to go to the burns ward,” a third fan quipped.

“Rupert is going through some things,” yet another onlooker joked.

Singer-Songwriter Amy Shark Doubles Down in a Follow-Up Video: “Don’t Be an A—hole”

In a follow-up post, the singer reinforced her response by sharing a second video addressing the online exchange.

“This guy wrote a comment to me the other night, and trust me, I don’t read comments, it just happened to pop down while I was on TikTok,” Shark explained in her video.

“I read it and thought, ‘That’s not nice.'”

“I mean, they all suck, and I approve them all because I don’t really care. I just replied to him, and I absolutely wiped the floor with this guy,” she bragged.

“And now he’s all like ‘Aw but’,’ she joked.

“Don’t be an a—hole. I’m a bigger one,” she concluded.

Again, fans were supportive in the comments section. However, a few did joke about Shark’s claims that she didn’t read the comments…

“You read comments. You’re reading this one right now,” one onlooker joked.

Meanwhile, others continued to cheer on her top-knot look.

“Let’s be honest – the bun is iconic and if I could rock it like you, I would,” one fan insisted.