Pop Singer Pregnant With Baby No. 2

British pop singer Pixie Lott announced earlier this month that she is pregnant with her second child.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Irish Sun, Lott shared the exciting news with her fans that she and her husband, fashion designer Oliver Cheshire, are expecting another baby while performing at Mighty Hoopla.

“I’m having another baby!” she declared.

The couple, who were married in 2022, welcomed their first child, son Albert, in October 2023. They didn’t reveal their son’s name until a month after his birth, following his christening.

“Albert Charles Cheshire,” Lott shared at the time. “It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie and we feel so incredibly lucky you.”

Pixie Lott Previously Opened Up About How Her Perspective Has Changed Since Becoming a Mother

During a 2024 interview with Mother & Baby, Pixie Lott spoke about how her life has changed since becoming a mother.

“My perspectives have changed massively. It makes you realise what the most important things in life,” she explained. “Life is so short, and our family, friends, and relationships are the most important thing. I want to cherish every single second.”

“One moment I’m thinking about crazy stuff at work, like the album launch party and signing. Then, I feed Bertie, and it brings it all back to earth and reminds me of what’s important,” she continued.

The pop singer then said her son’s laughter and their time together remind her of what is really the most important thing in life.

She also offered some advice to new mothers, “First of all, you’re amazing,” the singer declared. “Take it all little by little so it doesn’t become overwhelming thinking of everything at the same time. No day is ever the same.”

Lott further pointed out, “Even if you’ve had a tough day and a tough night, the next day will be easier. If it’s not, then the next day will be. Even if you had a really tough day, you’ll always get through it, and it will all be worth it when you see them laughing and smiling.”