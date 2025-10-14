Pop Singer Involved in Legal Battle Amidst Health Woes

A beloved pop singer has gone to court over songwriting credits, just days after canceling her tour for mental health reasons.

Lola Young has filed an intellectual property court claim against musician Carter Lang, strongly refuting his claim to writing credits on four of her songs.

Lang collaborated with Young on her breakthrough single “Messy” and four songs from her album I’m Only F—ing Myself, released last month. According to the BBC, the claim was filed in London on September 29 on behalf of Young and Sony Music Publishing, and the credit dispute has been ongoing for months.

Pop singer Lola Young performs on stage at Roskilde Festival 2025 on July 05 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Variety reports that while the four disputed songs remain undisclosed, Lang contributed to “Good Books,” “Messy,” and “Crush” from last year’s album, This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway. He also worked on “One Thing,” “Walk All Over You,” “Post Sex Clarity,” and “Not Like That Anymore” from her third album.

Pop Singer Lola Young Crossed Over From TikTok Last Year

Young gained mainstream attention last year with “Messy.” The song first became popular on TikTok before charting, reaching No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and topping the Pop Airplay chart. The 24-year-old recently submitted “Messy” for consideration at the 2026 Grammy Awards, hoping for nominations in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, Lang gained recognition working with R&B star SZA and is now a highly sought-after producer and writer. He has collaborated with major artists like Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Renee Rapp, and Rosé.

Young filed her claim a day after canceling all upcoming events to focus on her well-being. The singer stepped back from performing after collapsing onstage during the All Things Go festival in New York.

“I’m going away for a while,” Young wrote on Instagram at the time. “It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know.”

“I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger,” the singer added.