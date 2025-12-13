Pop Singer Hospitalized for ‘Vertigo, Fever, Dizziness, Migraine, Chills and Vomiting’

A beloved pop singer missed a major show after a health scare sent her to the emergency room.

Aubrey O’Day missed Danity Kane’s reunion show in Los Angeles, announcing in an expired Instagram Story on Wednesday that she couldn’t attend due to a medical crisis.

“My loves… I am so sorry. I’ve become extremely sick and physically can’t make tonight’s show as I’m in the ER,” O’Day wrote, per TMZ.

“I’ve been fighting it all day, spinning around in my head trying to find any way to make this work, but being sick is being sick — it’s completely out of my control,” the 41-year-old added. “My heart is broken because I never want to let you down.”

“I know the girls will give you an incredible performance tonight, and I promise I’ll be back with you the second my body lets me,” the “Sucka for Love” singer concluded.

Danity Kane, originally formed by Sean “Diddy” Combs on MTV’s Making the Band in 2005, announced its new tour in October. After going on hiatus in 2009, the group has reformed in various iterations over the years. This time, however, Shannon Bex, who left in 2019, and Dawn Richard, who departed in 2020, have chosen not to rejoin for the tour.

Aubrey O’Day Reveals Diddy Related Cause of Emergency Room Visit

O’Day told TMZ that the sudden illness was due to watching 50 Cent’s Diddy documentary on Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. She told the outlet she suffered from “vertigo, fever, dizziness, migraine, chills, and vomiting all night.”

Pop singer Aubrey O’Day in 2024. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

“Watching everything from Netflix unfold publicly, seeing parts of a world I only knew from inside my own limited lens, was like living it again, but this time with context and truth outside of me,” O’Day continued. “I didn’t think it would traumatize me the way it did, but watching the pieces line up from a distance outside of myself has felt like my nervous system was reliving everything with more clarity than I ever even asked for.”

In Sean Combs: The Reckoning, O’Day reads a sexually charged email allegedly from Combs and states she was fired from the Making the Band 3 group for refusing his sexual advances.

“My heart is broken because I never want to let my DK sisters or the fans down … However, I can’t wait to be with my girls for our Connecticut show on the 13th,” the singer told TMZ.