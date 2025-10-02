Pop Singer Reveals Engagement to ‘Best Friend’

Pop singer and winner of The X Factor UK, Jesy Nelson, announced her engagement to her “best friend,” rapper Zion Foster, in an incredibly sweet social media post.

The former Little Mix bandmate took to her Instagram account in late September to share the exciting news, accompanied by a snapshot of the ring. “Just got engaged to my best friend,” she wrote with an emotional emoji.

The couple was first romantically linked in early 2022 and has had an on-again/off-again relationship since then. Before the engagement, the pop singer and rapper welcomed their twin daughters, who were born prematurely at 31 weeks.

Nelson won the eighth series of The X Factor UK alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall, who would later form her Little Mix bandmates. Nelson stayed with the all-girl group for nearly a decade. She announced her departure in 2020, citing mental health struggles.

The group continued as a trio until 2022 and has since taken a hiatus.

The Pop Singer Was Seemingly Snubbed By Her Former Bandmates After Announcing Her Engagement

On the same day that Jesy Nelson announced her engagement to Zion Foster, Perri Edwards, the pop star’s former bandmate, unveiled her debut album.

Edwards, as well as Pinnock and Thirlwall, also did not respond to Nelson’s exciting life milestone. However, this isn’t considered that shocking due to Nelson’s lack of relationship with the trio.

She previously stated, “We haven’t talked since [I left the band]. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting.”

Nelson once spoke about her struggles within the group. “I felt everybody hated me. I didn’t know what I was doing wrong, and it consumed me.”

She further pointed out that she started referring to her as an “ugly rat.”

“I was having these panic attacks out of nowhere,” Nelson added. “It got to the point where I thought, this is too much – I need to come out of this now.”

Fans took notice of one of Edwards’ solo singles, “Same Place, Different View,” which is about a relationship conflict.

“Point the finger at me, saying I’m an evil person/but I was only trying to help you out,” the lyrics read. “So tell me how’s that working?/ Time and time I tried to see the best in you, but no use/ When you see my red as blue.”