‘I Am So Sorry’: Pop Singer Cancels Concert at Last Minute

A pop star was forced to cancel a concert at the last minute due to health issues that couldn’t be avoided.

In a since-expired Instagram Stories post, Benson Boone confirmed that he had to cancel his performance at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in England an hour before it was set to start due to vocal issues and illness.

“Birmingham, I am so so sorry, but I will not be able to perform tonight,” he wrote. “I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.”

The pop singer then noted, “This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, I am so sorry. I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I’ll update you guys as soon as I can. Thank you for everything you do. I love you guys so much.”

The venue further shared in a statement that it was “working through all possible options to reschedule” the show.

“We understand how disappointing this is and sincerely apologize for the extremely short notice and inconvenience caused,” an arena rep stated, per BBC.

The pop singer is currently on the international leg of his tour that supports his second studio album, American Heart. He was able to resume the tour and performed the first of his three shows in London.

The Pop Singer Recently Opened Up About How His Religious Upbringing Helped Him Explore Other Means of Spirituality

During an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Benson Boone opened up about his Mormon upbringing. He revealed how it gave him a way to explore other forms of spirituality.

“ I don’t want to be a part of one religion, I have my own opinions,” he explained. “Some are from this religion, some are from this religion, some are from no religion.”

The pop singer also said that he struggled spiritually while growing up as a Mormon.

“Growing up, a lot of people at church would talk about these experiences that they’ve had and these personal revelations and feelings and voice,” he noted. “I never felt it as physically present as they did, and so I was always confused and frustrated.”

He then admitted he was “always scared” to share those thoughts with others because he didn’t want to accept that he wasn’t “feeling what everyone else was feeling.” However, he eventually shared them with a friend, who told him, “Thank goodness. I feel the same way.”

Despite his struggles with Mormonism, Boone still has a strong relationship with his parents. “ My parents definitely have their own views, but when it comes to religion and God, they want me to figure it out on my own,” he added. “And whatever I come to, and whatever I feel is right, that’s what they want for me.”