Pop Punk Musician Loses 2 Fingers in ‘Horrible Accident’

The lead guitarist of the Montréal-based pop punk band Victories has lost two fingers in a tragic work accident that could have taken his life.

On January 27, Victories posted an announcement that both shook fans and devastated the band. The lead guitarist, Stephane, lost “two fingers” in a “horrible work accident.”

“Playing the guitar and performing is his life. We simply cannot imagine the pain that he is going through right now,” the band wrote. The fans were incredibly supportive of the harrowing accident that befell Stephane, and believed that he could continue pursuing his dream despite his missing digits.

It is unknown which fingers Stephane lost. In another Instagram post, Christopher, lead vocalist and bass guitarist, answered some of the questions that were thrown their way.

He explained the situation, “A little over a week ago, Steph was on a job site, he works in construction, and there was an accident, and he lost two-and-a-half of his fingers.”

“Had it not been for the quick reaction of his brother Pat, I would be telling a eulogy right now instead of answering questions.”

Band Are Trying Their Best To Support Their Friend

Following the accident, Stephane was admitted to the ICU.

“He lost a tremendous amount of blood,” Christopher explained. “He’s lucid. He’s in a lot of pain.”

In another post to answer more questions, Christopher shed light on their GoFundMe and explained that band isn’t going anywhere despite the injury. Although they had to cancel a show of theirs in February, they’ll be “Back on stage starting this April.”

The band had recorded six songs at the end of 2025, and plan to stick to their release schedule. They believe it’s what Stephane would want.

Christopher also said that Stephane will continue to be Victories’ guitarist, “Stef’s spot is his.”

The hospital has not yet given anyone a date for Stephane’s release, so the band is continuing to support him and keep fans updated. I just hope the guitarist will be able to play around his life-changing injury.