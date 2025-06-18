Pop and Dance Music Hitmaker Dies ‘Suddenly’: John Reid Was 61

John Reid, Nightcrawlers frontman and a songwriter known for writing hit songs for Tina Turner and Kelly Clarkson, has passed away.

The Scottish DJ and vocalist, also known for the 1992 classic dance track “Push The Feeling On“, died suddenly, according to a Facebook post shared on June 15 by his former fiancée, singer Mary Kiani.

No cause of death has been revealed. He was 61 years old.

“We met in Glasgow but fell in love in London. He was recording his album with Roy Hay (Culture Club) for his new band ‘This Way Up’; myself and Danusia ‘Danoosha’ Zaremba were on tour and every night we met at the Columbian hotel’, Kiani recalled in her Facebook post, alongside footage of Reid and Kiani rehearsing together. “We were both doing great with our music. The birth of the Nightcrawlers happened (‘Push The Feeling On). We toured, we recorded, we did our vocal sessions together. We parted 9 years later.”

John Reid Also Collaborated with Rod Stewart and Simon Cowell

Nightcrawlers’ ‘Push The Feeling On’, released by 4th & Broadway, didn’t find immediate success but gained popularity after being remixed by Marc Kinchen (MK). MK’s 1995 ‘MK Dub Revisited Edit‘ climbed both UK and international charts. This version, along with the popular ‘(The Dub Of Doom Mix)’, appeared on Nightcrawlers’ only album, 1995’s Let’s Push It. The track saw renewed interest in 2009 when Pitbull sampled it for his hit ‘Hotel Room Service’.

According to The Nottingham Post, beyond his work with Nightcrawlers, Reid found chart success as a songwriter, penning hits for iconic artists such as Tina Turner (“When The Heartache Is Over”), Westlife (“Unbreakable”), and Rod Stewart. He also co-wrote the powerhouse ballad “A Moment Like This,” famously performed by Kelly Clarkson and Leona Lewis.

He collaborated with industry leaders like Simon Cowell and Ian Levine on “Whenever You Need Someone” for Bad Boys Inc. Reid also penned Claire Richards’ Christmas track “My Heart Is Heading Home (This Christmas).”