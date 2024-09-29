‘Poo-cano’ Shoots 33 Feet in the Air, Covers Pedestrians and Cars in Disgusting Video

Talk about a s–t show. Video captured a “poo-cano” projecting waste into the air above a packed highway, splattering hapless motorists below.

The violent surge of poo occurred around 11 a.m. on Wednesday when newly installed sewage pipes in Nanning, located in southern Guangxi, China, unexpectedly ruptured, per The Sun.

The shocking video captures a massive yellow and brown cloud of waste erupting nearly 33 feet into the air, spilling over cars and pedestrians along the motorway.

“I’m drenched in poo; my car is splattered yellow. It’s ruined,” one beleaguered motorist said, per the outlet.

Video captured the now infamous poo-cano occurring at a roadway construction site in Nanning, China. (Image via X /@JamilKhabir396)

Dashcam footage captures the relentless flood of waste erupting from the pipe, splattering onto the windshields of cars and catching unsuspecting bikers off guard.

The poo-cano shot sludge up over 30 feet before splattering down on shocked cars and pedestrians. (Image via X /@JamilKhabir396)

The dashcam footage shows the panicked driver’s windshield utterly covered in waste. In one vomit-inducing moment, the motorist is forced to use their windshield wipers to which away the yellow-brown waste.

Reportedly, No One Was Injured by the Devastating ‘Poo-Cano’

Authorities reported that although no one was injured in the explosion, the forceful blast did overturn a digger at the construction site. Several vehicles were also damaged by the sudden, stomach-churning explosion.

Meanwhile, the psychological damage of those drenched by the poo-cano is no doubt prolific. In their quiet moments alone, this is the key memory that will unfold before them. A haunting fever dream of excrement raining all about.

Authorities stated that the explosion likely happened when construction workers conducted a pressure test on the newly installed pipes.

Local authorities promptly addressed the aftermath of the “poo-cano” incident and are currently exploring various strategies to prevent future sewage explosions.

“You can almost smell this video,” one local said of the footage, per The Sun.