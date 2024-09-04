louisville-porch-pooper-strikes-two-more-times-in-viral-videos

A serial porch pooper continues to relentlessly revisit the home of a beleaguered Louisville man, striking twice over the Labor Day weekend.

The homeowner, wishing to remain anonymous, informed WAVE News on Tuesday that the BM bandit visited his residence four times last week and twice more over the Labor Day weekend. According to the homeowner, these recent incidents occurred on September 1 and September 2.

https://twitter.com/wave3news/status/1829623572697960826

Meanwhile, the homeowner informed the outlet that he was taking matters into his own hands by using kitty litter and loud sonic speakers to deter the man. It’s hard to determine if this strategy was effective, as the resident reported that the culprit appeared frightened and fled after the incident on September 2.

However, this didn’t prevent the persistent pooper from leaving the results of his behind on the porch yet again.

Homeowner Recalls the First Time He Realized He Was Being Visited by the Louisville Porch Pooper

Of course, a video of this individual went viral on social media last week after he reportedly defecated on a homeowner’s porch several nights in a row.

“Tuesday morning, I went out to my front porch and noticed what I thought was cat poop,” the homeowner recalled of the first time the pooper hit.

He cleaned up the mess without giving it much thought—until he checked his Nest doorbell camera. To his dismay, the BM Bandit wasn’t a pesky neighborhood cat.

It was a man.

He reviewed footage from previous nights and discovered, to his shock, that a man had been lurking at his house the night before, eerily watching through the front door before disappearing into the night.

Adding to the confusion, the homeowner claims he doesn’t recognize the man. He also cannot fathom any reason why he would be subjected to the serial crap sessions.

“We’re good neighbors. We keep to ourselves, we behave ourselves. I can’t imagine anyone would want to do this kind of retribution,” the homeowner told the outlet.

However, the homeowner is relieved that the man is only seeking relief of his own.

“I’m relieved that he’s not violent or he’s not trying to force entry,” the homeowner added. “He’s just doing his deed, but it’s very disconcerting and disturbing.”

We here at Suggest have to hand it to this BM bandit. He has the most confident bowels in the South. Of course, only the likes of San Francisco have more prolific public poopers.

Perhaps with his newfound viral fame, the Louisville Porch Pooper could team up with fellow viral star Hawk Tauh. It’s a match made in influencer heaven! Hawk Tuah and the Porch Pooper… available wherever you listen/watch podcasts!