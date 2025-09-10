political-commentator-charlie-kirk-reportedly-shot-at-utah-event

Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist and executive director of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was reportedly shot on Wednesday while hosting an event in Utah.

Social media videos show Kirk, 31, being struck while speaking under a tent in the Utah Valley University courtyard. Kirk was at the university for The American Comeback Tour, which the TPUSA chapter at Utah Valley hosted.

Footage also shows students running from the sound of gunshots on campus.

CNN confirmed that Kirk was shot, but his condition remains unknown.

“Today at about 12.10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk,” the university explained in a statement. “He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox also stated that law enforcement is briefing him on the incident involving Kirk.

“Those responsible will be held fully accountable,” Cox said, per CNN. “Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected.”

Utah Senator Mike Lee also posted on X after reports of the shooting, writing he is “tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.”

Ashley Moody, another Utah senator, posted on X to say her “office is monitoring the situation at Utah Valley University. I pray for Charlie Kirk, the students, and this nation.”

President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel Weigh in on Reported Shooting of Charlie Kirk

Meanwhile, the FBI is monitoring the incident at Utah Valley University, according to Director Kash Patel.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation,” Patel wrote on X.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on the shooting.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father,” Vice President JD Vance added on X.

Kirk is a leading pro-Trump activist and conservative media figure in the United States. He has amassed millions of followers and co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012, an organization promoting conservative politics on high school and college campuses.