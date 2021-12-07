Police Officer Arrests Firefighter Responding For The Dumbest Reason

A firefighter was arrested at the scene of an accident while attempting to save someone’s life after their car rolled over on the highway way back in 2014. Now the clip is making the rounds again because it’s just so unbelievable.

The firefighter in question had the truck parked slightly crooked, which is done to protect firefighters and victims from highway traffic. But the police in question saw it, asked the firefighter to move it, and when he refused, they arrested him on the spot and held him for roughly 30 minutes.

One Inch Over, Straight to Jail!

The whole thing unfolded at night on a highway in Chula Vista, California. The firefighter, named Jacob Gregoire, was just doing what he always does at the scene of an accident. Parking his fire truck in such a way that it’s angled to protect the workers on the side of the road who are administering aid. The problem here was the police officer who was also at the scene noted that the truck was roughly 1MM over the highway line, which is illegal regardless of context.

The officer then told Gregoire to move the truck, but he continued to assist in helping with the car rollover accident they were working on. The officer then walked over to Gregoire and cuffed him. It seems the reason the clip has made the rounds again is because it leads some people to ask if police are still given too much power to yield, and if this situation is the best way they could’ve handled it.

Stop Saving That Life!

While letting his boss know what was happening, Gregoire gave no physical resistance to the arrest, and went on to tell the police officer, “It’s unbelievable you guys have to treat us like this. We are on the road trying to help people.” The unnamed police officer quickly responded, “We asked you. We asked you to clear the road and you said no, and you are getting arrested for not moving it.”

It is a tough situation, because you can almost understand both sides. Yes, Gregoire was helping someone, but also, police officers do have a job to do, regardless of how they end up looking while doing it. It is, by definition, a catch-22.

Not the Best Look

In a time when the police have already been under much speculation from the public for questionable behaviors, it seems like it was a strange move for the officer to make. Online support for Gregoire has been feverish, with most of the people walking away from the video shaking their heads in disgust of how it was handled by the police.

But it should also be pointed out that this is not a brand new thing. There have been cases of firefighters arrested for blocking roads before, though this might be the first time the public has seen it as it happens. At the end of the day, Gregoire’s boss spoke his praises and said he was proud for how well he handled the strange situation.

Sergio Florres, The officer involved, has never made a public statement about the arrest and Gregoire has since brought a civil case against him and the California Highway Patrol as a result of this.

