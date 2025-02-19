Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Home Was Broken Into

Love wasn’t the only thing in the air this Valentine’s Day, as burglars made an uninvited visit to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s home.

Videos by Suggest

Their Los Angeles home was broken into on Friday, with intruders ransacking the property and shattering glass, law enforcement sources told NBC News. It remains unclear whether any belongings were stolen during the incident.

The break-in occurred around the same time Beverly Hills police arrested three individuals reportedly linked to a series of burglaries carried out by South American crews. According to authorities, the arrests came after a high-speed vehicle chase that ended in a crash near the city’s iconic shopping destination, Rodeo Drive.

Police have not confirmed whether the arrests are linked to investigations involving South American crews. Jail records indicate that at least one of the suspects is Colombian.

However, it remains unclear whether the Beverly Hills incidents are linked to the break-in at the home of actress Kidman and country music star Urban.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Home Burglary Follows Several Other Similar Incidents with Celebrities

On February 5, the Southern California home of Los Angeles Football Club star forward Olivier Giroud, a key member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning team, was burglarized, according to a law enforcement source. The thieves reportedly stole what the source described as “a significant amount” of jewelry and other valuables.

It remains unclear whether this case is linked to the South American spree or other celebrity home break-ins. However, recent incidents certainly point in that direction.

Authorities report that South American crews have been targeting luxury homes across the United States in a series of burglaries. So far this year, arrests linked to these operations have been made in both Ohio and New York City.

On December 9, the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was burglarized while he was in Texas, leading his team to a 27-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. This month, three men from Chile were indicted in connection with the break-in.

Authorities and sources report that the homes of several prominent athletes have been targeted in recent burglaries. Among them are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and NBA players Luka Dončić, Bobby Portis, and Mike Conley Jr.

In November, the NFL and NBA sent memos warning players about break-ins, some of which occurred while they were away on the road for work.