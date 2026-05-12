jamie-foxx-and-girlfriend-expecting-baby-together-after-recently-reconciling

Veteran actor and singer Jamie Foxx is reportedly expecting his third child, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

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According to TMZ, the 58-year-old Ray star and Huckstepp, who is reportedly in her early 30s, didn’t just reconcile this year after a brief split… they decided to seal the deal with a baby on the way.

It’s unclear when the baby is due, or if they are having a boy or a girl, the outlet added.

This will be the third woman to have a child with Foxx. The In Living Color legend is already a dad to two daughters, Anelise, 17, and Corinne, 32, from previous relationships with exes Kristin Grannis and Connie Kline, respectively.

Meanwhile, this is Huckstepp’s first child.

Alyce Huckstepp (right) and a pal at the premiere of Jamie Foxx’s ‘Day Shift’ in 2022. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

According to TMZ, the couple was first linked in August 2022 when Huckstepp attended the world premiere of Foxx’s movie Day Shift. Their relationship reportedly intensified in the summer of 2023, when they were seen together at the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Why Jamie Foxx and His Girlfriend Expecting a Baby May Come as a Surprise to Some Fans

Of course, Foxx fans might be scratching their heads at the news, given the comedian swore off white women during his 2024 comedy special, What Had Happened Was….

Despite his highly publicized relationship with Katie Holmes (a noted Caucasian), Foxx broke into song during the special. He vowed never again to give a white woman the time of day.

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured,” Foxx sang. “I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. no more, no more white girls.”

“No more white girls, no more potato salad and raisins, no more white girls, no more spray tan, no more big t—s, no ass, no more white girls,” the wordsmith insisted.

However, it seems love—and perhaps a woman without raisins in her potato salad—conquered all. Here’s wishing Foxx and Huckstepp the best on their upcoming baby.