Arizona Law Enforcement Official Offers New Update to the Missing Nancy Guthrie Case

Right before the search of Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, hit 100 days, an Arizona law enforcement official offered somewhat of an update on the case.

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While speaking to Fox News last Friday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos was asked if the department is getting any closer to solving the case.

“We are,” he simply stated.

Nanos further shared that the developments are “really great.” However, he did not share any details.

Nancy was last seen on January 31. Nanos previously stated that law enforcement believed she had been abducted from her residence outside of Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1.

Surveillance video outside her residence showed a masked man standing on her front porch.

Nano made a more detailed observation of the case while speaking to NBC News in March.

“We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that,” he said at the time. “So it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Don’t worry about it. You’re not his target.'”

He then noted, “You could be. Don’t think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. No. Keep your wits about you.”

Savannah Vows to Find Nancy in an Emotional Mother’s Day Tribute

Days after Nanos’ latest update, Savannah took to Instagram to pay tribute to Nancy in a Mother’s Day post.

“Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie, we miss you with every breath,” the Today show co-host wrote. “We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.”

Savannah then stated to followers, “We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous, and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home.”

The FBI is currently offering a $100,000 reward for any information that will lead to Nancy or the arrest of her kidnappers. The Guthrie family is also offering a $1 million reward.

Nanos also recently said that the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to work with the FBI. He then added that the department remains committed to having a “thorough, coordinated, and fact-based investigation.”