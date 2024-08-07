Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Jokes About His Viral ‘Package’ in New Video

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati is raising the bar with a big joke about his “package” becoming the breakout star of the Paris Olympics. In a clip shared by a fan page, the very gifted 21-year-old Olympian gazed blankly into space while enjoying a slice of cheese pizza.

“POV: You make more buzz for your package than for your performances,” Ammirati wrote over the footage in French. The soundtrack features SpongeBob SquarePants-style music, adding to the incongruous humor of the clip.

“POV: You make more buzz for your package than for your performances,” Anthony Ammirati quipped in the clip. (Image via TikTok / @c_la_vie_en_couleurs)

The athlete’s humorous jab followed the infamous incident on August 3, when his bulge botched his Olympic chances, but won the hearts of millions.

Ammirati launched himself into the air, but his package struck the crossbar, sending it crashing to the ground. This unfortunate mishap prevented him from scoring high enough to advance to the next round, shattering his dreams of winning an Olympic medal.

Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened 😂 HELP I'M DYING pic.twitter.com/5hOHttVA5g — Gladys Wotching (@Glodyswotcher) August 3, 2024

Of course, this led to widespread jokes about the athlete’s massive manhood across the internet.

Even seemingly innocent posts on Ammirati’s Instagram are inundated with comments speculating about whether he might appear taller when lying down. A recent Instagram post showcasing Ammirati standing in front of the Olympic logo in Paris has attracted a flood of cheeky remarks from his admirers.

“Olympics won’t make you rich, Onlyfans will. We are waiting ❤️”, a fan with a deep appreciation for the male sexual organ gushed. “I’m so sorry you didn’t succeed with either poles 😍🇫🇷,” a second Instagram user quipped. “You won the gold in genetics,” a third fan agreed.

Anthony Ammirati’s Package May Earn Him Gold After All

Meanwhile, Anthony Ammirati’s package might earn him gold in a different form.

He has received an astonishing offer of $250,000 to showcase his assets on an adult website. CamSoda’s VP Daryn Parker reportedly dangled Ammirati an offer letter detailing the deal.

“If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw: your talent below the belt,” Parker wrote, per TMZ.

“As a lover of crotch-centric activities,” Parker continued, “I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

No word yet on whether Ammirati is open to the deal.

All joking aside, the pole vaulter admitted the bugle-induced gaffe was a “big” disappointment”.

“It’s a big disappointment,’ Ammirati recently admitted to the French Athletics Federation. “I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session.”