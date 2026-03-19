‘Please Keep Us in Your Prayers’: Country Music Artist Cancels Concert Due to Family Emergency

A rising, fan-favorite country music artist was forced to cancel a concert due to an “unexpected” family emergency.

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“We Ride” singer Bryan Martin took to Instagram over the weekend to break the news to fans.

“I hate to have to do this, but tonight’s show in Denver at Grizzly Rose has to be canceled,” Martin, who just celebrated six months of sobriety, began in his message.

“An unexpected emergency is happening with my family, and I need to be there right now. Some moments in life come without warning and remind you what really matters,” he continued.

The country artist explained that his “place isn’t on a stage” at the moment, but rather “beside the people I love most.”

He added that while he gives a lot of himself away “in the spotlight,” some things, like his family’s personal life, are “sacred” to him. “Please keep us in your prayers,” Martin asked fans.

“I will personally fill you all in as soon as possible,” the “Wolves Cry” singer insisted.

Martin added that he knows fans “made plans and spent your hard-earned money to come out,” and insisted he doesn’t “take that lightly.” He also shared that the show will be rescheduled for May 1st and that all tickets will be honored. “I look forward to seeing y’all then,” he added.

“Thank you for always riding with me,” Martin concluded.

Country Music Fans Show Their Support for Bryan Martin

As of this writing, the country artist has not issued an update on his social media.

However, fans were quick to show their support in the comments section to Martin’s post.

“Prayer going up, brother,” one top comment read. “Prayers to you and your family, brother!” another comment echoed. “We’re thinking of you and your family,” a third fan wrote.

Country artist Bryan Martin performs in 2025. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Martin released his debut album, If It Was Easy, in 2019, followed by Self Inflicted Scars two years later. In late 2022, his song “We Ride,” released through Average Joes Entertainment, gained traction on TikTok.

“We Ride” started charting on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2023 and landed on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2024. The track appears on Martin’s third album, Poets & Old Souls, and he has since toured with country stars Morgan Wallen and Warren Zeiders.