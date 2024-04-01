Playboy Model Facing Backlash for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit at Disney

A Playboy cover girl’s attire when recently gracing the Magic Kingdom was too much for Disney lovers on social media.

Janaina Prazeres, a 35-year-old Brazilian model who scored the cover of Playboy Norway a few months back, made a recent visit to a Disney amusement park. During her day at the park, her appearance turned some heads. However, not quite in the manner she had anticipated.

The influencer and model flaunted her chic ensemble on her Instagram story, for her 60,000+ followers.

Photo via Janaina Prazeres / Instagram

Despite wearing a long-sleeved sweater and denim leggings (which in fairness, still left little to the imagination), online fashionistas criticized her outfit as too form-fitting for a family theme park.

“It’s sad to see how some people are unaware of the environment they are in,” one pearl clutcher wrote, possibly through tears. “Disney is a place for magic and innocence, not for showing off your body excessively.”

“As a parent, I feel uncomfortable seeing influencers wear such revealing clothes at Disney,” another sensitive member of the fashion police wrote.

“This influencer needs to understand that there is a time and place for everything,” another critic agreed. “Disney is not the place to wear such sensual clothes,” they added.

The Playboy Model Clapped Back at Critics of Her Disney Outfit

However, the Playboy model is not shying away from her Disney outfit choice. “I wear what makes me feel good and confident,” she explained. “I’m not here to please everyone. If they don’t like it, that’s their problem,” she added.

The Playboy model never mentioned the Disney park she visited or the timing. However, this is not Janaina’s first encounter with the spotlight. In 2023, the model was bestowed with the title of “Perfect Woman” by the Norwegian version of the legendary Playboy magazine.

When the issue dropped, she proudly shared it on her social media. “Today, I share with you the realization of one of my biggest dreams, being on the cover of Playboy Norway!”, she wrote at the time.

Indeed, there being a “time and place” doesn’t seem to be much of a concern for Prazeres. On this past Easter Sunday, she posted an image of herself wearing a leather dominatrix mask with bunny ears on them.

She also wore high-heeled thigh-high boots and a corset that also exposed her well-oiled buttocks. “Happy Easter all you wonderful people!” she wrote alongside the sultry image. “What’s your favorite chocolate?”