plane-passenger-finds-lock-of-hair-in-seatback-pocket

A Delta plane passenger recently reached into their seatback pocket expecting snacks or a safety card… but instead got a hairy surprise.

The grossed-out traveler shared a photo on Reddit documenting their experience, showcasing a lock of hair protruding from the seat pocket.

“Just sat down in my seat, and I see this…” the Reddit denizen wrote.

“So gross. Just a confirmation that the planes are not cleaned well,” they added, alongside a crying emoji.

Of course, Reddit users were quick to weigh in on the grotesque travel sight.

Some users felt that such sights are flexes by the airline that they don’t bother to clean the plane between flights.

“Delta: ‘yeah, we don’t clean everything, what are you gonna do about it, fly another airline from Atlanta?'” one onlooker joked.

“None of the plane is cleaned. The seats and trays aren’t cleaned. The only time in history that they were cleaned was for a brief stretch during [COVID],” another comment read.

“It’s amazing how many people have zero respect for the next person,” one Reddit user bemoaned.

Meanwhile, other users chimed in that they’ve long ago resorted to bringing their own cleaning supplies while flying.

“Always bring Clorox wipes,” one anal-retentive user insisted. “Recently, I sat down next to a young man and began my pre-flight wipe-down. When he saw how dirty my cloth became, he asked if he could clean his seat area, too. I absolutely gave him a cleaning cloth.”

“And this is why I don’t care when people look at me funny that I travel with a pouch full of Clorox wipes, disinfectant spray, sanitizer, and a few dry wipes. People are just gross!” a second user agreed.

Reddit Users Speculate on the Origins of the Mysterious Lock of Hair in the Seatback Pocket

Other users simply enjoyed speculating on the origins of the lock of hair hanging from the seatback pocket.

“Awww, you got the lucky hair extension poof. Good Luck will find you now,” one Reddit denizen quipped. “Tumbleweave!” another user joked, with another adding, “Unbeweavable.”

“Believe it or not, that is an expensive hair extension- Keratin tip extension. That lady would’ve spent nearly $2K for those,” another user offered.

For what it’s worth, Delta maintains that “Cleaning crews perform extensive manual cleaning procedures to wipe down cabin surfaces including seats, consoles, seatback screens, windows, doors, lavatories and other high-touch areas of the cabin.”