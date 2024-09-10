Plane Loses Tail in Collision With Another Aircraft at Atlanta Airport, Video Shows

Another eerie plane incident has occurred at Hartisfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. And this latest incident involves a Delta plane.

A Delta airplane clipped the tail of another plane on September 10, according to NBC News.

Oops-a-daisy!!! So I'll ask the all-important question everyone is wondering;

"What the hell is going on at our airports lately!?" This was just a few hours ago.

Delta jet readying for takeoff rips its wing off after clipping another plane on taxiway.https://t.co/kBEIYyrKUA pic.twitter.com/zLZUZ01OAw — Firecaptain and Jack (@Firecaptain16) September 10, 2024

Delta Planes Collide at Atlanta Airport

“The collision happened just after 10 a.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while Delta Flight 295 was taxiing for departure and struck Endeavor Air Flight 5526, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement,” NBC News wrote.

“Video taken at the airport appears to show the Endeavor plane with its tail hanging off its side.”

Rap Star Was Mistakenly Arrested at Same Airport

This is just the latest fiasco to occur at Atlanta Airport. Last month, Atlanta-born rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris was arrested. But the plot twist is that his arrest was deemed a mistake.

T.I. was preparing to travel out of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, GA on August 4. During his commute, he was approached by authorities. But in this instance, the rap superstar was actually innocent. Per a report from TMZ, Harris’ arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

What is even more eerie is that the actual suspect has the same name as the rap star, Clifford Harris. And the charges against the Clifford Harris that authorities are looking for are pretty serious. According to TMZ, the suspect is wanted for alleged involvement in violent behavior toward a woman, stalking, and possibly involving a gun.