Plane Crashes In San Diego Damaging At Least 15 Homes

A small plane has crash landed in San Diego, colliding with multiple homes and throwing debris over a large area.

Videos by Suggest

According to a report by ABC 10, the incident occurred in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood on Thursday morning at around 3:50 AM. San Diego Fire Rescue Department Assistant Chief Dan Eddy reportedly said authorities believe the small plane was a Cessna. It was likely on its way to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport, although they are unsure why the aircraft crashed. Multiple sources say the plane was a Cessna 550. If this is accurate, the plane can hold up to eight passengers.

The crash was so severe that Eddy reportedly described it as the “worst-case scenario” as the plane hit at least 15 houses. The outlet explained that emergency service workers were wearing hazmat gear because of jet fuel. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control on the street quickly. Miraculously, early reports indicate that nobody in the residential area was hurt.

The Cause Of The Plane Crash Remains Unknown

While authorities have given no official explanation for the crash, the Fire Chief reportedly told ABC 10 that there was a heavy fog at the time, so the weather may have played a part. He reportedly said, “You could barely see in front of you.” The outlet stresses that authorities have not shared details about the pilot’s condition or if there were any passengers on board.

Per ABC 15, the FAA sent the outlet a statement which reads, “A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 AM local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NSTB will lead the investigation and provide any updates.”

The New York Post explains that authorities have set up a temporary evacuation center at a nearby school. Per 9 News, Fire Chief Eddy said in a press conference, “We have jet fuel all over the place. Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.”